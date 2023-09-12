Lagos: LP Lawmaker, Thaddeus Attah Reacts To Tribunal Ruling

A member of the Labour Party (LP) representing the Eti Osa Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Thaddeus Attah, who was allegedly sacked by the Lagos-based National Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal, has clarified that he was not sacked.

Naija News reports that the Tribunal in its ruling on the case filed separately by the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Babajide Obanikoro, and the People’s Democratic Party candidate, Banky W agreed with the petitioners that elections did not hold in about 40 polling units in the Constituency and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a supplementary election in 32 polling units within the next 90 days.

Attah, in the 2023 election held in February had received 24,075 votes, while PDP candidate Wellington (Banky W) got 18,666 votes and Obanikoro of the APC scored 16,901 votes.

Reacting to the judgement of the Tribunal, Attah via his social media handle on Tuesday morning urged his constituents to keep claim, adding that he was not sacked, as all the tribunal did was order a re-run.

He further reassured that his office will continue the good works it started for the Etiosa people.

He wrote: “No cause for alarm! I am here to clarify that I was not sacked. The tribunal has simply ordered a re-run (Supplementary elections) in the 32 polling units where elections did not hold.

“We will continue for Etiosa. I urge constituents to keep calm as we are unshaken. We will get through this together. Constituency progress.”