Lagos Assembly Confirms Another Commissioner Nominee

The Lagos State House of Assembly has confirmed the nomination of Tolani Sule Akibu for appointment by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Naija News reports Akibu was part of the second batch of nominees forwarded to the lawmakers by Governor Sanwo-Olu for screening and confirmation.

His nomination was however stepped down when the legislators confirmed some of the nominees last week owing to the lawmakers’ inability to reach a consensus.

With Akibu’s confirmation on Tuesday, 38 nominees have been confirmed so far for appointment into the Lagos State Executive cabinet.

Last week, Naija News reported that the Lagos State House of Assembly rejected two of the eighteen cabinet nominees presented before it by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for screening and clearance.

The state lawmakers screened and confirmed 15 cabinet nominees, among whom was the former Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso.

Omotoso had been rejected earlier by the Assembly before he was represented by the governor for a second time before his clearance.

Among those rejected in the final clearance by the assembly was former Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Sam Egube, who was rejected in the first list presented by Sanwo-Olu.

Also, former Commissioner for Energy, Engr Olalere Odusote, was rejected for the second time by the Assembly.