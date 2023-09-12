Its Perfect – PDP BoT Member, Charles Idahosa Hails Tribunal’s Verdict

A member of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party, representing the South-South geopolitical zone, Charles Idahosa, has hailed the verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, which affirmed the election of President Bola Tinubu.

Idahosa on Tuesday told pressmen in Benin City at an event to mark his 70th birthday that the verdict was perfect, Naija News reports.

He said the 2023 general election was rather a victim of social media, which churned out unverifiable news.

The PDP chieftain argued that those insisting a presidential candidate must win Abuja to be able to win the presidential election should understand that those living in Abuja are not more Nigerian than the rest.

Idahosa said, “The PEPT judgement is perfect. The election was a victim of social media. A lot of things happen on social media that you cannot verify. How can somebody tell me that if you don’t win Abuja, you will not win the presidency?

“Are people from Abuja different from other Nigerians? I don’t understand why people view the PEPT judgement with sentiments. Some said there is a watermark on the verdict paper… I have read the judgement, and it is very clear, not ambiguous. I believe that President Tinubu will make Nigeria great again.”

Giving his thoughts about the forthcoming governorship election in Edo State, he expressed optimism that it would be free, fair and credible with the introduction of BVAS.

He submitted that “The Edo 2024 governorship election will be free and fair because the introduction of BVAS has made it difficult for elections to be rigged in Nigeria. The last general election was a free and fair election where sitting governors could not make it to the Senate. The then President, Muhammadu Buhari, lost in Kastina; President Tinubu lost Lagos, and Governor Samuel Ortom lost his senatorial bid (in Benue). In Enugu, the former state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, was unable to win his Senate seat, too, which is 1/3 of the state. I even lost my ward.

“So, the Edo 2024 governorship election will be free and fair. Some people say because Tinubu is the President, the APC will win. It will not be easy.

“The next governor of Edo State must be a homeboy and not an imported financial magician. This time around, nobody will sell a candidate to us. He must be one of us, who is conversant with the state.”