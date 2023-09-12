Buhari Reacts To Morocco Earthquake, As Death Toll Hits 2,681

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the strong earthquake that struck central Morocco last Friday.

Buhari, in a personal letter to the ruler of Morocco, King Muhammad V1, said he was saddened by the death toll from the incident.

Naija News reports that the letter sent to the Royal Palace in Rabat, Morocco, was personally signed by the former President.

The former president said: “It is with a deep sense of sadness that I write on behalf of my family and myself to express our deepest sympathies and condolences to you and the people of the Kingdom of Morocco in the wake of the devastating earthquake that struck your country on 8th September 2023.

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of lives and destruction of property caused by the earthquake. I stand in solidarity with Your Majesty and the people of Morocco in this difficult time and pray for the swift recovery of those who were affected by this tragedy. May the souls of the departed rest in peace, and may Allah bring peace and solace to those affected.

“While extending, once again, my condolences, please accept, Your Majesty, the assurances of my highest consideration and esteem.”

Meanwhile, the death toll has hit 2,681, according to data from the Interior Ministry on Monday, revising an earlier toll of nearly 2,500.

According to the data, another 2,501 people were injured, the ministry said, as rescue workers race against time in an effort to find survivors.

Friday’s 6.8-magnitude quake struck 72 kilometres (45 miles) southwest of the tourist hub f Marrakesh, wiping out entire villages in the hills of the Atlas mountains. And on Sunday, an aftershock of magnitude 4.5 rattled the same region.