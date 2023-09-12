Heavily Loaded Truck Falls On Otedola Bridge, Causes Gridlock

A heavily loaded truck has fallen on a lane on Otedola Bridge, Ojodu Berger, Lagos State, leading to gridlock on the busy road.

The accident, which happened on Tuesday, has resulted in traffic congestion inward Lagos/Ibadan Expressway and Ojodu Berger as the bridge is flooded.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTM), however, disclosed that effort is on to remove the truck from the road.

LASTMA in a post on X wrote, “A fatal accident involving an upturned loaded (wheat) truck that has taken a lane on Otedola bridge in Ojodu Berger.

Traffic is a bit slow coupled with the flooded portion of the bridge.

“Effort is on for the recovery of the contents and the truck from the road.”

Tragedy As Fresh Boat Mishap Claims Multiple Lives In Adamawa

In other news, a boat conveying passengers in Gurin, a suburb of Fufore Local Government Area of Adamawa state, on Monday, capsized

Naija News in its report noted that the boat accident in Adamawa State is coming 48 hours after eight people died in a boat mishap in Rugange, Yola South Local Government Area of Adamawa.

The victims of the mishap, mostly women and children, were returning from farms and a naming ceremony when the wooden boat sank.

The Executive Secretary of Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency, Mohammed Suleiman, who confirmed the development said the tragedy struck on Monday afternoon and rescue efforts were ongoing.