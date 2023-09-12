Atiku: Shettima Is Gradually Becoming Chief Comedian Of Aso Rock – Umar

A former spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sani Umar has said that Vice President, Kashim Shettima is gradually becoming the chief comedian of Aso Rock.

Umar stated this while reacting to Shettima’s statement, saying that he would retire the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar to his hometown and buy livestock for him to rear.

“We are not going to retire Atiku to Dubai or Morocco. I’d retire him to Fombina. I’d buy him goats, broilers, and layers so that he can spend his days rearing cows and broilers,” Shettima said.

Speaking with Daily Independent, the PDP chieftain insisted that the VP was gradually turning himself into a chief jester.

He noted that Shettima once referred to his predecessor, Yemi Osinbajo as an ice cream seller.

He said, “I have discovered that Shettima has a very crude sense of humour in a way. Perhaps, he was trying to bring his own type of dry jokes to bear in the polity but in making that kind of dry utterances he has to be careful. He has initially called the former Vice President an ice cream seller. I think he is gradually becoming the chief comedian of Aso Rock.“