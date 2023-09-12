Abiodun Sends Fresh List Of Commissioners To Ogun Assembly

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has sent a fresh list of Commissioners to the Ogun State House of Assembly.

The assembly through the Clerk/Head of Legislative Service, Deji Adeyemo, acknowledged receipt of the 10-man Commissioner list on Tuesday.

A release signed by Adeyemo indicated that the new nominees would be screened by the state lawmakers on Wednesday.

The new nominees are an addition to those confirmed earlier, and they include Taiwo Oludotun, Sofela Emmanuel, Olufemi Ilori-Oduntan, Dairo Oluwagbenga and Owootomo Bolu.

Other nominees are Oresanya Oladimeji, Balogun Ademola, Osunbiyi Tunde, Fagbayi Sesan and Adijat Adeleye-Oladapo.

According to the Clerk, the nominees are to submit 30 copies each of their credentials to the Office of the Clerk by 10am on Wednesday.

Recall that the assembly had on August 4 screened and confirmed eight commissioner-nominees who were yet to be sworn in by the governor.