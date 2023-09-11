Visa Ban: President Tinubu Meets UAE Emissaries

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Monday, met with emissaries from the leadership of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In a statement issued by the presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinhbu met with the emissaries ahead of the meeting of Heads of State to resolve diplomatic issues between the two countries.

The Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, among others were present.

Naija News reports that reports that the President will meet with the UAE leadership by 5 pm UAE time, in a bid to resolve the Emirates Airline flight suspension to Nigeria, visa ban on Nigerians and other diplomatic issues.