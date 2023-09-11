Shehu Sani Reacts As Tinubu Meets UAE Leadership Over Visa Ban, Others

Former Kaduna Senator, Shehu Sani has commended President Bola Tinubu over his meeting with the leadership of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to resolve the visa ban slammed on Nigeria and other diplomatic disputes.

Naija News reports that President Tinubu, who had a stopover in Abu Dhabi on Sunday after his attendance at the G20 Summit in New Dehli, India, will meet UAE authorities to resolve the visa ban and other diplomatic disputes.

Recall that the UAE authorities had in October 2022 slammed the visa ban on Nigerians. The development was coming shortly after the Emirates also suspended flights to Nigeria.

In a statement on Sunday, the presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, said the meeting would serve as a follow-up discussion to address specific, salient issues within the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

Reacting in a post via his verified X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, Sani said the efforts by Tinubu to reach out to the UAE Government in order to end the Dubai Visa ban is a welcome development.

The former lawmaker stated that the Nigerian government has a lot to do to checkmate the criminal activities of some unscrupulous Nigerians.

He wrote: “The Efforts by the FG to reach out to the UAE Government in order to end the Dubai Visa ban is a welcome development, but the Nigerian Government has a lot to do to checkmate the criminal activities of some of our unscrupulous citizens.

“It took them years of hard work to build their country. No responsible country will allow such criminal activities.

“People suspected or involved in violent crimes, drug peddling or racketeering must be stopped and blacklisted by the Nigerian Immigration Service right here. We need to work on ourselves first.”