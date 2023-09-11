Reactions Trail Photo Of Road Alex Otti Constructed Within 100 Days In Office

The Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has elicited joyful reactions from Nigerians on social media over the gradual and positive change in the state since his emergence.

Naija News recalls that Alex Otti was among the numerous governors officially inaugurated on May 29, 2023, following his victory in the gubernatorial election held on March 18.

However, ever since the governor took charge of the administrative affairs, he has been diligent and proactive in undertaking infrastructural development in the state.

A recent photo surfaced online and has received considerable attention from social media users.

The photo contains a before and after road construction/rehabilitation exercise completed within Otti’s symbolic first 100 days in office.

Nigerians, particularly youths on social media, have commended the governor for changing the lives of the Abia citizens within a short period.

Abdulraheem Muh’d wrote: “This shows that the obidient movement is the best thing to ever happen to the Nigerian Political space. I have no doubt. We supported the best in 2023.”

Balatic (PO=Comp+Integrity+Equity) wrote: “When Abians were celebrating so ecstatically, I knew they hit gold. More beautiful stories incoming.”

