Reactions As UAE Lifts Visa Ban On Nigerians After Tinubu’s Intervention

Nigerians have taken to social media to react as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) lifts the visa ban placed on Nigerian travellers after almost one year.

Naija News reported that this follows a historic agreement between President Bola Tinubu and the President of the United Arab Emirates, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Monday, according to a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

He stated that as negotiated between the two Heads of State, this immediate restoration of flight activity, through these two airlines and between the two countries, does not involve any immediate payment by the Nigerian government.

Ngelale noted that both nations have established an agreed framework in recognition of President Tinubu’s economic development diplomacy drive and proposals presented to his counterpart.

Reacting, many Nigerians applauded Tinubu for the huge landmark, while others expressed reservation about it.

@9jawoman wrote: “Before you clap, ask what he gave them in exchange o, you as a citizen have probably been auctioned off in exchange, and you are here clapping, Kontinu”

@Esquire207 wrote: “President Tinubu is gradually turning out to be the best ever if he continues at this rate”

Aisha Yesufu wrote: “He’s still not my president, I’ll not visit Dubai throughout his 8yrs in office and will never use those airlines”

@renoomokri wrote: “It is very commendable that President Tinubu has been able to get the visa ban the UAE placed on Nigeria’s passport lifted. This is the type of leadership that Waziri Atiku Abubakar would also have brought to Nigeria and which has been missing for the last eight years in Nigeria.

“Now that he has accomplished this, I urge the President to send his foreign minister to Ethiopia and Seychelles to secure the lifting of their own visa bans on the Nigerian passport.”

@justkency wrote: “Congratulations, Nigeria, and special thanks to the President for resolving the diplomatic issue. He killed two birds with one stone.”

@bummiearo wrote: “The man we voted for is doing the work that will benefit Nigerians”

@Omojuwa wrote: “If there is one thing Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu has demonstrated, it is that he cares. And there is no leadership without caring. He genuinely cares about these issues. The UAE wasn’t on his call of duty, he saw an opportunity and the pragmatic leader in him grabbed it. That’s a big bonus on the billions of dollars in opportunities already explored in India.”

@EngrOla34 wrote: “Impressive work rate from Mr President. Its a big win for the country. Slow and steady, Nigeria will get there, God bless Nigeria”

@drackfel wrote: “How does this help the average Nigerian? How does this help with the suffering be created when he removes subsidy?”

@masonsokun4real wrote: “Thank you Mr president. Even with very short notice to the President of UAE you be able to achieve this.”