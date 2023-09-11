Organ Harvesting: I Was Offered Millions Of Naira To My Wife’s Detriment – Victim’s Husband

The husband to the woman whose kidney was allegedly removed by a controversial doctor, Noah Kekere, Busari Kamal, has revealed he was offered millions of Naira to close the case.

Naija News reports that the case of Kamal and his wife became a sensation online after an anonymous journalist alleged Dr Kekere has been harvesting human organs for more than a decade in Plateau State.

According to the report, luck ran out of Kereke after Kamal’s wife discovered that her right kidney was harvested illegally at Murna Clinic and Maternity, Jos, during her first surgery in 2018.

The victim reportedly confronted the doctor, and he denied the allegation until the intervention of the Nasarawa State Police Command.

In an interview with Daily Trust, Kamal commended the Divisional Police Officer of Nasarawa Gown division, SP Timothy Bebissa, for standing by the truth and resisting all attempts to bribe him to downplay the case.

According to the victim’s husband, he was offered millions of Naira following the doctor’s arrest, but he rejected it.

He said, “I have never seen a sincere police officer like the DPO of Nasarawa Gown division. He stood by the truth and rejected money. He deserves to be commended. I was also offered bribe of millions of Naira at the detriment of my wife. I told them that I will not collect the money to close this case. I believe that we still have good police officers.”

Meanwhile, Dr Kekere, who is currently exhibiting mental illness at the psychiatric unit of Jos University Teaching Hospital, had, before his arrest, been carrying out medical treatment, including surgery, for over two decades.

Also, on Sunday, the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) said records at the NMA secretariat showed the embattled doctor is neither a medical doctor nor a member of the association.