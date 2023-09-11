NPFL Gets New Name And NFF’s Approval

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has approved the name change of the Nigeria Professional Football League to the Nigeria Premier Football League.

The NFF approved the new name during its 79th general assembly in Uyo on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

Ahead of the 2023-2024 season, the new NPFL board changed the league’s name to the Nigeria Premier Football League and also unveiled the league’s new logo without the approval of the NFF.

In reaction to that, the NFF issued a statement to warn the board that only the football governing body has the authority to sanction such changes. Hence, the issue had to be presented and addressed at the general assembly.

In a communique after the meeting, the NFF announced, “The congress approved the change of name of the Nigeria Professional Football League to the Nigeria Premier Football League.”

The 2023-2024 NPFL season ought to commence on Saturday with a game between 3SC and Plateau United in Ibadan. However, the commencement of the new season was postponed barely three days to kick off due to what the board of directors characterized as sponsorship-related requirements.

A new commencement date is scheduled to be disclosed in due course.

Enyimba football club of Aba are the current champions of the league and they will have enough time in their hands this season to defend the title since they have been knocked out of the preliminary stage of the CAF Champions League.