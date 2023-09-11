Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Monday 11th September, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Monday 11th September 2023.

The PUNCH: The judgment of the Presidential Elections Petitions Tribunal where President Bola Tinubu was reaffirmed as the winner of the contentious February 25 presidential poll may have come and gone, but the memory and impact of the verdict would continue to linger. Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress had scored a total of 8.7 million votes to defeat the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, and his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi, who polled 6.9 million and 6.1 million votes, respectively.

The Guardian: Poor consumer spending, local consumption and weakening sales and low consumption are currently reducing the chances of survival and shrinking the profit margin of companies in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector, with experts calling for an urgent intervention to prevent another recession.

The Nation: President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has secured major investment commitments and economic cooperation from three of world’s largest economies. He got commitments from German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to expand their investment frontiers in Nigeria

Daily Trust: Two years to the timeline set by the federal government to increase the percentage of electric vehicles in Nigeria to 7.50 per cent of the vehicles plying roads in the country, there are doubts over the feasibility of the target, Daily Trust can report. Two years after the first locally assembled electric vehicle was launched, only about 200 units have been sold.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.