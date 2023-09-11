Jega Bags Fresh International Role With ECOWAS For Liberia Election

Former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Attahiru Jega has been picked to lead the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) combined observation mission for the national elections in Liberia.

This was disclosed in a statement published on ECOWAS’s official website on Monday.

Naija News understands the election in Liberia to elect a new President, fifteen (15) Senators, and seventy-three (73) members of the House of Representatives is scheduled to hold on October 10.

The ECOWAS statement said Jega’s team would be deployed to all counties in Liberia including the capital, Monrovia for election monitoring duties. The team is also expected to produce observer reports during and after the polls.

“The combined observation Mission, to be led by Prof Attahiru Jega, former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Nigeria will be deployed across Liberia’s 15 Counties including the national capital, Monrovia.

“The Mission will issue a Preliminary Declaration within 48 hours after the elections, to be followed by a detailed Final Report on its observations,” ECOWAS stated.

The West African Commission added that its Long-term Observation Mission (LTOM), headed by its acting Head of the Electoral Assistance Division, Mr. Serigne Mamadou KA, will be reinforced on October 3 by 80 of their Short-Term colleagues including Jega.

“The President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr Omar Alieu Touray, has approved the deployment of 15 Long-term Election Observers (LTOs) to monitor key stages in the electoral process leading up to the country’s general elections on 10th October 2023.

“The deployment is consistent with provisions of Articles 12 to 14 of the 2001 ECOWAS Supplementary Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance on assistance to Member States holding elections.

“The Long-term Observation Mission (LTOM), headed by Mr. Serigne Mamadou KA, Ag. Head of the Electoral Assistance Division, comprises experts in election administration, gender and civil society, constitutional law, security, and the media.

“The LTO Mission will be in the country until 15th October 2023, to observe the electoral processes and also serve as an early warning mechanism for preventive diplomacy.

“During their stay, the electoral experts will hold working sessions with various stakeholders, including the National Elections Commission (NEC), government, civil society organizations, the media, security agencies, as well as political parties and candidates, toward ensuring a smooth electoral process.

“Some 2,471,617 registered voters among Liberia’s estimated population of 5.4 million, will elect Liberia’s new President, fifteen (15) Senators, and seventy-three (73) members of the House of Representatives.

“The ECOWAS LTOs will be reinforced on 3rd October by 80 of their Short-Term colleagues drawn from the ECOWAS Council of the Wise, ECOWAS Parliament, and Community Court of Justice, member States’ foreign ministries, electoral management bodies, as well as civil society organizations,” the statement partly reads.