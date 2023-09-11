I Have To Put Me First – Adesanya Speaks After Middleweight Championship Loss

Nigerian-born New Zealand professional mixed martial artist and kickboxer, Israel Adesanya, has broken his silence following his recent loss at the UFC middleweight champion title to Sean Strickland.

Naija News reports that Strickland, an American mixed martial arts scored higher points above Adesanya at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.

All three judges scored the fight 49-46 in favour of Strickland, the new middleweight world champion. The 32-year-old put nonstop pressure and steady hits on Adesanya to win the fight.

This is his third loss bringing his record to 24-3 now, while Strickland improves to 28-5.

Speaking after the fight, Adesanya who was pictured in a car drive with his family showed off his bulged eyes and botched lips, saying it’s nothing serious.

He added he hated losing but loved winning, noting that he’d give a proper address.

“It is not that bad. Nothing broken,” he said while showing off sustained injury.

He added: “A little touch though. I’m still thriving. I hate losing but i love living. Hanging out with family first, and then I’d address the people. But right now, I have to put me first.”