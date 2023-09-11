BREAKING: Tribunal Sacks Labour Party Lawmaker, Announces New Winner

The National Assembly Election petition Tribunal sitting in Umuahia the Abia State capital on Monday sacked a Labour Party Member Representing Aba North and South Federal Constituency, Hon Emeka Nnamani, over falsification of academic certificate.

According to reports, Nnamani was disqualified by the Tribunal based on an existing appeal court judgement against him over forged documents.

The Tribunal, following the disqualification of Nnamani, subsequently declared Chief Mascot Ikwechege as the authentic winner of the February 25th National Assembly Election in Aba North/South Federal constituency.

