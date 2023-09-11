‘An Accomplished Statesman’ – APC Mourns Akintola Williams

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has mourned the death of Nigeria’s first indigenous chartered accountant, Chief Akintola Williams.

Naija News earlier reported that Williams, who was the doyen of accounting, died at the age of 104 at his house in Lagos, on Monday.

It was learned that the elder statesman was a founding member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and a member of the National Board of Accountants and Auditors.

Reacting to the death of the elder statesman in a post via its verified X (formerly Twitter) handle, the ruling party described Akintola as an accomplished statesman.

The party wrote: “A grateful nation bid farewell to the Doyen of Accounting and an accomplished Statesman, Mr. Akintola Williams (104).”

Ezekwesili Reacts To Akintola Williams’ Death

Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has expressed sadness over the death of the doyen of accounting, Chief Akintola Willaims.

Reacting to the death of the elder statesman in a post via her verified X (formerly Twitter) handle, Ezekwesili said Williams had a historically impactful life.

The former minister said as young trainees in his company, to be in his presence felt like one had already attained Greatness because of his impact.

She asked God for comfort for his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and wider families, as well as the Alumni of the great Accountancy practice he founded.