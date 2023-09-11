100 Million Bounty: Photo Of Suspected Killer Of Beheaded Rivers DPO Revealed

A photograph of the leader of the Iceland Cult gang, Gift David Okpara Okpolowu (a.k.a. 2-Baba), who allegedly brutally murdered a Divisional Police Officer, (DPO), Bako Angbashim of Ahoada Division in Rivers State has emerged online.

Naija News reports that the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, had on Saturday declared Gift, David Okpara Okpolowu, popularly known as 2-Baba, and all members of his criminal gang wanted for the murder of Angbashim.

The Rivers State Police Command vowed on Saturday to clamp down on the killers of Angbanshin, who are suspected to be the gang of 2 face.

Angbanshin was brutally murdered in the Odumude community, Ahoada East Local Government Area of the state, on Friday night, by suspected cultists.

The state Commissioner for Police in the state, Emeka Nwonyi, in a statement on Saturday, confirmed how Angbanshin was killed when he led a team of operatives to raid some criminal hideouts in the area.

Nwonyi narrated that while returning, gunmen suspected to be cultists ambushed them, and Angbanshin’s men retreated after running out of ammunition.

He explained that the late DPO sustained fatal injuries and was captured by the gunmen who took him away to murder him.

According to a Punch report on Friday, a viral video surfaced showing Angbanshin’s head, hand and private part separated with several deep machete cuts.

In the video, gunmen were reported to be chanting victory songs while one of the cultists, beamed torchlight on his face and said in Pidgin English, “DPO, finally na you be dis. Now, how far? “You (referring to Angnanshin) dey challenge Iceland. Who are those men? Iceland, are they dangerous?”

Reacting to the incident, the Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubari had charged security agencies in the state to smoke out the killers of late SP Bako Angbashim.

Governor Fubara, who spoke to journalists shortly after an emergency security council meeting at Government House, Port Harcourt, on Sunday, described the incident as unfortunate and barbaric.

He sympathized with the Nigerian Police and the family of the slain officer and vowed to make Rivers State unsafe for criminal activities.

“As a government, we will not rest until whoever is responsible for this act is brought to book,” the governor said.

Fubara, placed N100 million on the killers of Divisional Police Officer, Bako Angbashim, in Odiemudie Community, Ahoada East local government area of the state.

Naija News learned that Governor Fubara declared one Gift, David Okpara Okpolowu, popularly known as 2-Baba, and all members of his criminal gang wanted for the murder of Angbashim.

The Governor promised to give anyone with useful information that would lead to his arrest and prosecution the sum of N100 million.

Meanwhile, with a bounty of N100 million on him, a photo of him reportedly surfaced on social media on Monday, even though its source could not be verified yet as of the time of filling this report.