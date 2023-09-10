Video: Furious Mob Hijack Fully Loaded Lorries Of Palliatives In Ilorin

Angry mobs at the Oja-Oba/Idi-Ape/Isale-Oja axis of Ilorin, East, and West local government areas of Kwara state have hijacked three Toyota Dyanas fully loaded with 10 kilograms of rice bags meant as palliatives to cushion subsidy removal.

Naija News understands that there has been discontent within the Ilorin metropolis over the distribution of the said palliatives for quite some time now.

Some analysts claimed that the state government were not in possession of any reliable data to help in the distribution of the palliative.

The ambush occurred on Friday around 6:30 p.m. when three Toyota Dynas, fully loaded with rice passing through the area, attracted the attention of people who attacked the trucks.

The consignment of rice in the three trucks where meant to be delivered to yet-to-be-ascertained communities as their shares of palliative to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal.

The scene from the video was quite reminiscent of the COVID-19 siege on a government warehouse along Airport Road Ilorin, where a hungry and angry mob overpowered security personnel at the facility and carted away stashed food.

The three trucks fully loaded with rice on Friday were reportedly emptied by the attackers.

The development also led to pockets of skirmishes, creating tension within the area.