Taraba: Housewife Gunned Down In Husband’s Presence

A housewife has been killed in Jalingo, Taraba State capital, by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers, while her husband was wounded.

The development was confirmed by the spokesman of Taraba Police Command, Usman Abdullahi in a telephone interview with Daily Trust.

According to Abdullahi, the incident happened at the Mile 6 area of the Jalingo metropolis in the early hours of Sunday.

Abdullahi disclosed that the gunmen entered the house of one Mr Balanko Alex Gamalia and shot him and his wife in an attempt to abduct them.

He disclosed that the wife of Mr Balanko died on the spot while Balanko, who sustained an injury, is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Jalingo.

He said two persons, including a woman, were abducted in the house.

Abdullahi added that police were on the trail of the kidnappers, appealing to members of the public to provide information to the police to enable them to track down criminal elements in the society.