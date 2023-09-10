Senate President Akpabio Appoints New Senior Special Adviser

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has approved the appointment of Eseme Eyiboh as his Senior Special Adviser, media.

Naija News reports that Eyiboh was a former member of the House of Representatives and spokesman of the House in the 6th assembly.

He has also held several other key positions in Akwa Ibom and Cross River states.

Eyiboh’s appointment is coming days after Akpabio advised the opposition parties to accept the judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), which on Wednesday affirmed the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election.

Recall that a five-member panel of justices presided over by Justice Haruna Tsammani dismissed the petitions of the presidential candidates of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi and Allied Peoples Movement (APM) Chichi Ojei and declared that Tinubu was duly elected.

Naija News reports that Akpabio, in a statement released on Thursday, described the court verdict as an affirmation of the popular mandate of the Nigerian people for the Tinubu/Shettima ticket as delivered at the polls in February.

While congratulating the All Progressives Congress (APC), Akpabio noted that the court painstakingly evaluated all the issues raised by the petitioners and delivered a clear verdict on the integrity of Nigeria’s electoral process.

He further called on Atiku and Peter Obi to join hands and support Tinubu’s administration to secure the well-being of Nigerians.