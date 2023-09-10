Confusion As Two Former Governorship Aspirants Withdraw From Labour Party Campaign Council In Imo

Two 2023 former governorship aspirants of the Labour Party (LP), Martin Agbaso and Kelechi Nwagwu, have reportedly withdrawn from the governorship campaign council of the party’s candidate, Athan Achonu, in Imo state.

Naija News learnt that the duo’s withdrawal generated confusion in the state as some party leaders urged them to be bold with their decision.

Speaking on the development, the Imo State Publicity Secretary of LP, Bright Offurum, said Agbaso and Nwagwu have the right to do whatever they want.

He said, “What I can say officially as the spokesman of the party is that the appointment was made by the national body. Matine Agbaso and Kelechi Nwagwu were appointed by the National body of the party. Is the national chairman list of the campaign council.

“I cannot confirm or deny. But if is emanating from them, there is no problem with that. It is a democracy. They have the right.”

According to Vanguard, a member of LP, Onyewuotu Emeka Speedwell, circulating the report of the withdrawal tagged: ‘Ochoudo Martin Agbaso, Dr. Peter Obi’s Campaign Council Chairman in Imo State, dissociates himself from Athan Achonu’s Campaign Council List’ said Agbaso was included into the Guber campaign council without prior consultation or authorization.

He said, “It has come to our attention that Ochoudo Martin Agbaso’s name was included in Athan Achonu’s campaign council list without any prior consultation or authorization. This action is reckless and displays gross irresponsibility on the part of Athan Achonu’s campaign team.

“At this critical juncture, it is imperative to underscore that Ochoudo Martin Agbaso, along with his Fix Imo Organization, has not reached any decision on the candidate to support, or determined the specific role they intend to play in the upcoming November Governorship election in Imo State.

“Our leader, Ochoudo Martin Agbaso, will among the array of candidates from all political parties, support the candidate that is considered most credible and capable of delivering excellence to the people of Imo at this time, and he will make that decision public in the coming days.”