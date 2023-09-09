Tinubu Meets German Chancellor, European Commission President At G20 Summit

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Saturday, met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the G-20 Summit in New Delhi, India.

The Nigerian leader also met with European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen and other world leaders at the event.

See the photos below.

African Union Joins G-20 As Permanent Member

African Union (AU) has become a permanent member of the G-20 group, a move proposed earlier in June.

Naija News reports that this was made known at the ongoing summit in New Delhi, India, on Saturday by the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The African Union was made a permanent member of the G20, comprising the world’s richest and most powerful countries.

The African Union, a continental body of 55 member states, now has the same status as the European Union – the only regional bloc with a full membership. Its previous designation was “invited international organization.”

In his opening remarks at the summit, Modi invited the AU, represented by Chairperson Azali Assoumani, to sit at the table of G20 leaders as a permanent member.

In a post on his official social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Modi said: “Honoured to welcome the African Union as a permanent member of the G20 Family. This will strengthen the G20 and also strengthen the voice of the Global South.”

Other issues being decided on at the summit include more loans to developing nations by multilateral institutions, reform of international debt architecture, regulations on cryptocurrency, and the impact of geopolitics on food and energy security.