Tinubu Expresses Sadness Over Morocco Earthquake

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed sadness over the death of over 1,000 people in Morocco following the earthquake in the North African country.

Naija News reports that a powerful earthquake shook Morocco on Friday night, sending terrified residents fleeing their homes in the middle of the night.

The 6.8-magnitude quake struck a mountainous area 72 kilometres (45 miles) southwest of tourist hotspot Marrakesh and was also felt in the coastal cities of Rabat, Casablanca and Essaouira.

In a statement issued via his verified X handle on Saturday, President Tinubu condoled King Mohammed VI of Morocco following the devastating earthquake which claimed many lives.

The Nigerian leader commiserated with all families who lost loved ones and all those otherwise affected by this tragedy, while wishing a full and swift recovery to those who were injured.

He also assured the government and people of Morocco that the heartfelt prayers and thoughts of Nigerians are with them during this difficult moment of tragedy.

He said: “I extend my heartfelt condolences to King Mohammed VI of #Morocco following Saturday’s devastating earthquake in his homeland, which claimed many lives.

“I commiserate with all families who lost loved ones and all those otherwise affected by this tragedy, while wishing a full and swift recovery to those who were injured.

“I assure the government and people of Morocco that the heartfelt prayers and thoughts of Nigerians are with them during this difficult moment of tragedy.

“In the face of this adversity, Nigeria will continue to stand in solidarity with Morocco as they recover, rebuild, and come out stronger than ever from this unfortunate event.”