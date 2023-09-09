‘The Plane Was Tumbling In Air’ – Passenger Of Airline Recounts Scary Experience

A passenger who boarded the United Nigeria Airline that skidded off the runway at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) has shared her terrifying experience of the incident that happened in Lagos.

Naija News recalls that an aircraft with registration number 5N-BWY skidded off the runway at the MMA, causing panic among passengers.

The incident occurred at about 6:33 p.m. on Runway 18R during a heavy downpour at the Lagos airport.

It was learnt that officials of the Aerodrome Rescue and Fire Fighting Service (ARFFS) of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) were immediately deployed for a rescue operation.

Speaking about the incident with The Whistler, a passenger, who craved anonymity, narrated that the plane was “tumbling” which scared him to death.

He said the pilot was composed and managed the situation, adding that the devil had planned to end the lives of the 51 passengers and four crew members.

He said, “You can see what God did for us. We escaped a plane crash. We are in the bush. The emergency team have come for evacuation. The plane was tumbling in the air, and the pilot managed the situation. It was a heavy attack, but Jesus did it.

“Look at me. The devil said it would end today, but Jesus said no. Nobody should joke with their dreams, especially if they have an assignment to fulfil on earth. Look at the plane deep inside the bush.”

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau has commenced an investigation into the incident.

The NSIB General Manager of Public Affairs, Tunji Oketunbi, in a statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, James Odaudu, said there was no injury or fatality.