Man Allegedly Rapes Girl, Posts Video On TikTok

A video showing the heartbreaking moment a man allegedly raped a yet-be-identified girl, filmed it and posted it on his Tiktok page has gone viral on social media.

In the now-viral video, the young girl could be heard crying after she has been raped by the man who disclosed their location to be in Ifite, Anambra State.

He also accused the young girl of being into hookup, which she strongly refuted, pleading with the rapist to let her go.

The young man also threatened to kill her and dump her in the bush if she said anything about the rape.

The video has sparked outrage on social media, with Nigerians calling for his arrest.

Man Who Sedated, Raped Daughter Nabbed

Meanwhile, a 33-year-old father, Danladi Ibrahim, was recently arrested by the police for allegedly defiling his 10-year-old daughter after hypnotizing her with a drink mixed with lemon at Nasaru village, Ningi local government Area of Bauchi state.

The Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, in the state, SP Ahmed Mohammad Wakil, stated that the suspect was arrested on Friday after one Abubakar Garba Yahu reported the matter to the police.

The police PPRO said: “On the 25 May 2023, one Abubakar Garba Yahua of Nasaru village Ninigi LGA, Bauchi State, reported at Divisional Headquarters Ningi. On the same date at about 1141hrs, one Danladi Ibrahim, aged 33 years of Nasaru village, Ningi LGA, deceitfully gave a lemon drink to his daughter, one Nadiya (not real name), aged 10 years old, suspected to be mixed with intoxicant which led her to an unconscious condition.

“He forcefully had carnal knowledge of her therein,, as a result, the victim sustained serious internal injuries in her private parts and was bleeding.