India PM Welcomes Tinubu At G-20 Summit [Video]

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Saturday morning arrived at Bharat Mandapam, for the 2023 G-20 leaders summit.

Naija News reports that President Bola Tinubu was welcomed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Bharat Mandapam International Exhibition and Convention Centre, venue of the G-20 Summit.

Recall that inubu on Friday received Foreign Policy and Economic Intelligence briefings ahead of the commencement of the G-20 summit in India.

According to a statement by the President’s special adviser on media and publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu received briefings from the Hon. Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Industry, Trade & Investment.

Taking to the X platform (formerly known as Twitter), Ngelale wrote: “H.E. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu receives comprehensive Foreign Policy & Economic Intelligence briefings from the Hon. Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Industry, Trade & Investment in preparation for tomorrow’s commencement of the G-20 Summit.”