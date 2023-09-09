Interior Minister, Tunji-Ojo Reacts To Akeredolu’s Return 

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has reacted to the return of the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, after three months of medical leave abroad.

The minister said Akeredolu’s return was a testament to his strength and resilience, and God’s faithfulness.

Naija News reported that the Ondo State travelled to Germany three months ago to seek medical attention, and he returned on Thursday back into the country.

The governor, upon his return, held a stakeholder meeting with political leaders and members of his Executive Council at his Ibadan, Oyo state residence on Friday.

Akeredolu has since resumed duty officially on Friday after notifying the state House of Assembly.

Reacting to his return, Tunji-Ojo, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Alao Babatunde, sent a warm welcome to the Ondo governor.

He said,” The return of the governor is not just a testament of his strength, resilience, and will, which the majority admire him for, but also a proof of God’s faithfulness.

“The people of Ondo State, who have eagerly awaited the return of their beloved governor, are filled with joy and gratitude to have him back.

“Your unwavering commitment to the well-being and progress of Ondo State has been an inspiration to us all, and we are pleased to see you back in good health.

“Your leadership and dedication to the people of Ondo State are invaluable, and we look forward to the continued development and prosperity of the state under your guidance.”

The minister also prayed for more success for the governor as he officially resumed duty.