‘Hitler’s Tyranny’ – NLC Warns Wike, Draws Battle Line

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has knocked the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, over the demolition of structures in the capital city, Abuja.

In a recent interview, the Labour Union president, Joe Ajaero, disclosed that the NLC had drawn a battle line with the Minister.

He told AIT that the union is against the demolitions, which he said were mainly directed at people experiencing poverty.

Ajaero said: “Shelter is among Maslow’s hierarchy of needs, and you go and demolish it and ask them to go to hell, and your master plan is in your pocket.

"Nobody knows where your master plan is. And you watch them, some of them use their retirement benefits to start foundation (and you demolish it), that will not continue."

He accused Nigerian elites of waging war against poor citizens, warning that “Nigeria’s political class should realize that the poor are suffering that they can no longer breathe.”

The NLC president lamented the way Wike has gone about the demolitions, adding that it is mostly targeted at the poor.

Ajaero vowed to put a stop to the demolitions allegedly orchestrated by Wike that affect the working class in Abuja

He said: “It is impoverishing the masses, and it is done with a level of impunity similar to Hitler’s tyranny in Germany. That should not continue because it is affecting more workers. If you check the people

whose houses are being demolished, it is that class of people that you have not provided houses for.

“Nigeria’s disposition to welfarism is gone even when it is provided for in the Constitution.

“Nobody cares for your transportation. You generate your water, your electricity, you pay your children’s school fees, no hospitals. Even when workers contribute money for housing policies, it is being diverted. So, this war cannot continue.”