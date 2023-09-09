FG Begins Probe As Aircraft Skids Off Runway At Lagos Airport

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has said it has begun a probe of the incident involving an aircraft belonging to United Nigeria Airlines at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos.

Naija News reported that the aircraft skidded off the runway at the Lagos Airport on Friday evening while trying to land during the downpour on Friday night.

Reacting to the development in a statement on Saturday, the NSIB said the aircraft, upon landing on the Runway of the Airport, skidded off, but no injury was recorded, and no life was lost.

The Bureau said the incident, which occurred around 06:33 p.m. on September 8, 2023, had 51 passengers and four crew members onboard, adding that it will release the preliminary report soon.

The NSIB made these known in a statement on Saturday by its General Manager, Public Affairs, Tunji Oketunbi, and signed by the Director, of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, James Odaudu.

It, however, appealed to members of the public to assist with any information that would further shed light on the incident.

The statement read, “The NSIB, hereby, solicits information from the general public in the form of pictures, video or recording evidence to assist in conducting a comprehensive investigation.

“The Bureau can be reached through [email protected] and NSIB_Nigeria on its social media platforms. The Bureau can also be reached on its emergency line at +234-807-709-0909.

“The NSIB will appreciate that the general public and press respect the privacy of the people involved and not assume the cause of the serious incident until the formal report is released.

“The NSIB is a multimodal investigation agency charged with the mandate to investigate transportation accidents and serious incidents in Nigeria with the aim of identifying the probable causes and proffer safety recommendations that can prevent reoccurrence.

“The Bureau will release the preliminary report soon.”