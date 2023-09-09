Chukwueze Wants Eagles To Beat Sao Tome To Regain Fans’ Love

AC Milan’s new signing, Samuel Chukwueze believes that the Super Eagles of Nigeria will win back the hearts of most Nigerians if they beat Sao Tome and Principe on Sunday.

The Super Eagles will play their final 2023 African Cup of Nations qualification match against Sao Tome and Principe at the Godswill Akpabio stadium in Uyo from 5 p.m. on September 10.

Nigeria are going into the game with little to play for since they have already qualified for the tournament which will commence in January 2024.

However, the Super Eagles must beat Sao Tome to finish the qualification campaign as Group A leaders and be seeded during the 2023 AFCON draw.

Ahead of this game, Nigeria are topping Group A with two points more than second place Guinea-Bissau who have a game against eliminated Sierra Leone on Monday. A win for Guinea-Bissau and a defeat for Nigeria will change the current standing of Group A.

Aside from that, Samuel Chukwueze who is eager to make his 29th appearance for the Super Eagles wants his team to beat the visitors to regain the love of the fans.

“It’s always an amazing feeling to be in the Eagles team. The atmosphere in camp is great and every player is ready for the game. It is the first time in a while that I’ve seen players fight in training. It’s a great feeling”, the AC Milan winger told the press on Friday.

He added, “We plan to win the game which is very important that we win the game even if we have qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations.

“I can’t remember the last time we won a game at home in Nigeria. A win will draw our fans closer to the team as we prepare for the World Cup qualifiers in November.”