APC Increases Imo Guber Campaign Council Members To 528

Ahead of the November 11 governorship election in Imo State, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has increased the membership of its campaign council from 138 to 528.

In a post via its verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Friday, the ruling party said Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River is the Chairman of the campaign council.

The APC said the inauguration of the campaign council will be held on September 16 in Owerri, the capital of Imo State.

The post reads: “UPDATED LIST: The Governor of Cross River State, H.E. Bassey Edet Otu, heads the Party’s updated 582-member National Campaign Council for the 11th November, Imo governorship election.

“The inauguration holds on Saturday, September 16, at the Landmark Event Centre, Owerri, by 11 a.m.”

Naija News recalls that the ruling party had released a list of 138 members appointed to the campaign council tp work for the re-election of Governor Hope Uzodinma.

It later withdrew the list alongside that for Kogi and Bayelsa to accommodate more members.