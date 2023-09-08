Tribunal Sacks Labour Party Enugu House Of Reps Member, Declares New Winner

The National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Enugu State on Friday sacked Labour Party’s candidate, Sunday Nnamchi as the House of Representatives member for Enugu East/Isi-Uzo Federal Constituency in Enugu State.

The three-man panel of justices, led by A. M. Abubakar, who sat for hours whilst delivering judgement in the petition filed by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Prince Cornelius Nnaji declared the petitioner as the duly elected candidate of the election conducted on 25th February 2023.

Prince Nnaji, a one-term federal lawmaker, had challenged the declaration of Prof Nnamchi by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the winner of the election because the respondent was not duly sponsored and qualified to contest the election under the candidacy of Labour Party.

In its unanimous decision, the tribunal agreed with the petitioner that the candidate of the Labour Party was not qualified to contest the election.