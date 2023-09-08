Tinubu Made The Right Choice When He Made Wike A Minister – PDP Chieftain

A former presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Charles Ugwu has urged Nigerians to give massive support to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister, Nyesom Wike.

He insisted that President Bola Tinubu made the right choice in appointing Wike as a minister.

Speaking via a statement titled ‘Let Wike breathe,’ the former presidential aspirant said residents of the FCT needed a man like the former Rivers governor to drive and deliver the capital city from all forms of encumbrances.

The Abuja-based lawyer and businessman defended Wike for his stance against illegal buildings and settlements in Abuja, adding that Nigerians must enthrone discipline in all spheres of life.

He noted that given the exemplary development strides witnessed in Rivers under Wike, President Tinubu couldn’t have made a better choice in picking the former Governor to reenact his Rivers miracle in Abuja.

According to him, “FCT needs a man like Wike to maintain its decaying social infrastructure as well as add new ones so that wherever citizens live within the FCT, they will enjoy as much quality infrastructure as in the city centre

“We are all witnesses to how floods, for instance, constantly ravage our cities and rural communities. This is in most part due to the haphazard erection of buildings in our cities, a lot of them blocking drainages. This must not be allowed to happen not only in Abuja but also in any other part of the country.

“People must be disciplined enough to do due diligence on lands they want to buy so they don’t get duped by unscrupulous speculators who dump illegal property on them only for them to build and see their property destroyed. If you do not follow the city’s master-plan and build haphazardly, why would your property not be demolished?”