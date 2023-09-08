There Is Mass Hunger And Poverty In The Land, Palliatives Not Enough – CAN To Tinubu

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 Northern states and the FCT have praised President Bola Tinubu for providing palliatives to cushion the effect of the petrol subsidy removal.

However, the association lamented that the palliatives cannot serve as a solution to the economic situation in the country.

Speaking via a communique signed by the Northern CAN’s Public Relations Officer, Chaplain Gilbert Jechonia, on Friday, the association called on Tinubu to address the prevalent crisis associated with food and land.

The communique adopted in a meeting chaired by the Northern CAN Chairman, Rev. Yakubu Pam, urged the President to give every state in the country a sense of belonging.

According to CAN, “That the President and governors must run an all-inclusive government and ensure that development projects are distributed fairly to give every section of the country or state a sense of belonging.

“The meeting called on President Bola Tinubu to do everything humanly possible to address the issue of food crisis in the land.

“The free fall of the Naira to Dollar and other foreign currency is a threat that the government must address for the good of our economy.

“The meeting also commended the government for taking steps to cushion the effect of the removal of Petrol subsidy by way of providing palliative.

“However, it is our considered opinion that the provision of such palliatives is not a lasting solution to the hardship being faced by the masses.

There is mass poverty and hunger in the land, many Nigerians are barely struggling to make ends meet.

“Many businesses have collapsed as a result of the harsh economic situation in the country. Unemployment has pushed many young people into crime.”