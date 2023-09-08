Presidential Tribunal: ‘It Would Have Made Sense If Rerun Was Declared’ – Abdullahi

The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ibrahim Abdullahi, has reacted to the ruling on the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

Naija News recalls that the Presidential Tribunal on Wednesday struck out the petition filed by the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, against President Bola Tinubu.

Abdullahi, in his reaction to the ruling on Friday, said it would have made a lot of sense if the tribunal judges nullified the 2023 presidential election and ordered a rerun.

The PDP chieftain stated this during an interview on Arise TV on Friday.

He further stated that there was enough evidence provided by the PDP to nullify the election.

Abdullahi said, “There was a lot of evidence that was provided by the parties to nullify the election. If the judges had nullified the election and ordered a rerun, it would’ve made a lot of sense. But for the respected judges to say that from the beginning to the end, there’s nothing wrong with the election; it’s a shock to us. We are yet to recover from the shock.”

Meanwhile, the former Vice President has vowed to approach the Supreme Court to regain his ‘stolen’ mandate.

Atiku revealed this during a press conference held at the PDP National Secretariat in Abuja.

The presidential candidate further stated that the “war” over the 2023 Presidential election is still on and has directed his lawyers to appeal the judgement and proceed to the Supreme Court.

The PDP candidate said the tribunal judgment is bereft of substantial justice, saying that his disappointment in the verdict of the court can never destroy his confidence in the judiciary.