PEPT: The Judges Trashed LP, Peter Obi’s Petitions As If They Were Angry – Tanko Faults Tribunal

A chieftain of the Labour Party (LP), Tanko Yunusa has condemned the Presidential Election Petitions Court’s judgment that upheld the electoral victory of President Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Yunusa shared his reservation on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

According to him, the Tribunal trashed all aspects of his party’s petition that challenged Tinubu’s victory in the February 25, 2023 poll.

Naija News recalls that the Tribunal, in a 12-hour marathon judgement on Wednesday, threw out the petitions of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and its flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar, as well as the petitions of Labour Party (LP) and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Sharing his thoughts on the verdict, Yunusa said the Tribunal trashed every aspect of his party’s petitions deliberately.

He wondered if the judges gave their verdict because they were angry with Obi and the LP

“We would have preferred the judgment to be fair to all concerned but if you look at this particular case in study, every aspect of the petition was trashed deliberately and was justified by all kinds of poor omission,” he stated.

“Then, does it mean that those judgments were made on this petitioner because the judges are angry?” Yunusa queried.

Both Atiku and Obi have rejected Wednesday’s judgment of the Tribunal and vowed to approach the Supreme Court.