Gist
Convoy Of Departmental President In Nigerian Varsity Gets People Talking On Social Media
A video of the alleged convoy of a departmental president at AL Qalam University Katsina has got a lot of tongues wagging on social media.
The viral video shared online on Thursday, September 7 showed a police patrol vehicle escorting a long line of cars making its way into the institution’s environment.
A social media user named Yasir Arafat Jubril, shared the clip saying, “This is convoy of a departmental president of Al Qalam University Katsina. Stop playing.”
Watch the video below:
The video has stirred condemnation amongst Nigerians on social media who found the display of authority from a mere departmental president too much.
Reacting, ibeugonna wrote: “The next set of political Criminals. The next generation will be far worse than this current set of Criminals lead by Wike..”
l.tobiloba wrote: “They learnt the waste from the politicians. PO is different.”
tenovertenautos wrote: “Just sell like like 15 of those cars IN BULK and use the money buy 2010 RX Abeg.. cos what in d name of convoy is V-boot?… aluminum condemn.”
alhaji_chimaobi wrote: “Grown up security personnels guarding a student ? This is nothing but a mad joke.”
iam_bmodel wrote: “Northern people love power eeeh, like even Soludo convoy no reach like this oh.”
blezz080 wrote: “And you Dey Blame president? Enikure.”
jane.luxury.closet wrote: “Department oo Not SUG.”