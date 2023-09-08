Convoy Of Departmental President In Nigerian Varsity Gets People Talking On Social Media

A video of the alleged convoy of a departmental president at AL Qalam University Katsina has got a lot of tongues wagging on social media.

The viral video shared online on Thursday, September 7 showed a police patrol vehicle escorting a long line of cars making its way into the institution’s environment.

A social media user named Yasir Arafat Jubril, shared the clip saying, “This is convoy of a departmental president of Al Qalam University Katsina. Stop playing.”

Watch the video below:

The video has stirred condemnation amongst Nigerians on social media who found the display of authority from a mere departmental president too much.

Reacting, ibeugonna wrote: “The next set of political Criminals. The next generation will be far worse than this current set of Criminals lead by Wike..”

l.tobiloba wrote: “They learnt the waste from the politicians. PO is different.”

tenovertenautos wrote: “Just sell like like 15 of those cars IN BULK and use the money buy 2010 RX Abeg.. cos what in d name of convoy is V-boot?… aluminum condemn.”

alhaji_chimaobi wrote: “Grown up security personnels guarding a student ? This is nothing but a mad joke.”

iam_bmodel wrote: “Northern people love power eeeh, like even Soludo convoy no reach like this oh.”

blezz080 wrote: “And you Dey Blame president? Enikure.”

jane.luxury.closet wrote: “Department oo Not SUG.”