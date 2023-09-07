UNILAG Protest: Police Release Nine Student Activists

No fewer than nine protesting activists and students of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) have been released by the Lagos State Command of the Nigeria Police Force following their earlier arrest and detention.

Naija News gathered that the student activists arrested during a protest were detained at a cell in Lagos Police Command’s State Criminal and Investigation Department (SCID) Yaba.

This platform on Wednesday reported the Students Representative Council of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Osun State, has demanded the immediate release of the arrested students from the UNILAG protest.

In an earlier report, it was revealed that some activists were arrested by operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, Lagos State Command, as students of UNILAG and members of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NASS) trooped out to protest against fee increment by the school authorities

This platform, in a video, showed the moment security operatives fired tear gas to scare away the peaceful protesters.

According to SaharaReporters, the police operatives, having disrupted the peaceful protest, also arrested an activist, Philip Olatinwoa, alongside two other protesters.

Reacting to the arrest, the OAU student council and the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, demanded the immediate and unconditional release of an activist, Femi Adeyeye, the PRO of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Giwa Temitope and the other arrested persons.

It was, however, learned that the activists and students who were detained in Room D15 were released on Wednesday afternoon.