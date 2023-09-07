Tribunal: Atiku, Peter Obi Have No Ground To Approach Supreme Court – Bello

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the incumbent Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, said on Thursday that presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and Peter Obi of the Labour Party, have no ground to challenge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu‘s February 25th election victory at the Court of Appeal.

Recall that in a marathon court proceedings on Wednesday, September 6, the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja upheld Tinubu’s presidential election victory as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) months ago.

Reacting to the development, Governor Bello urged those who lost the case at the Tribunal to shun further actions and support President Tinubu to fix Nigeria.

According to him, Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora are happy with the court’s outcome, hence, the losers should drop any form of appeal at the higher court.

Naija News reports that the APC chieftain stated these while addressing journalists today shortly after he paid a solidarity visit to the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Governor Bello said: “Nothing is as successful as success. We are happy; Nigerians are happy, and the truth is out there. We appreciate all that happened on Wednesday. The truth has been exposed.

“Imagine the Justices sitting down for almost 14 hours to deliver that landmark judgement. Nigerians within the country and in the diaspora are happy, and I think it’s time to settle down and face governance.

” I advise all those that feel aggrieved, we have only one country, Nigeria. They should all come together and support President Bola Tinubu to ensure that we fix this country.”

According to him, whatever hardships the people were facing were part of the effects of the previous administrations.

“Definitely, we have Mr Fix it, who is trying his best to travel around the world to ensure that Nigeria is fixed. So, we are happy the matter is settled.

“As far as I’m concerned, I don’t think there is any ground for appeal. I would rather appeal to them that they should drop any appeal going to the higher court.

“They should save the resources, save the trouble, advise their supporters, admonish them that they should accept Wednesday’s judgement. No flaw. I thank God for all that happened.”

In a related development, Bello advised the supporters of the two APC Senators from Kogi who lost their seats at the tribunal to shun violence.

He said: “This is democracy. And they have the right to appeal. I think they will take the appropriate steps to ensure that no violence is orchestrated anywhere.

“We will follow the due process of the law, and whatever will be the outcome at the end of the day, we abide by it.

“But, I want to assure you that even judging from the pronouncements yesterday (Wednesday ) at the Court of Appeal, we are going to have our three Senators in Kogi, I can assure you.”