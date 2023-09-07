Tinubu Mourns Popular Islamic Preacher, Sheikh Argungu

President Bola Tinubu has mourned the death of prominent Islamic preacher, Sheikh Abubakar Giro Argungu, who died on Wednesday.

In a statement on Thursday by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu described the death of the religious leader as a loss which reverberated beyond the late preacher’s immediate community.

The president said the death of the cleric is one that affected the entire country as a result of his contributions to the canon of Islamic study and his renowned calls for moral rectitude.

Tinubu, therefore, sent his condolences and sympathy to the family, followers, and associates of the Islamic cleric.

He said: “The voice of Sheikh Giro Argungu will long be remembered for his years of Islamic propagation and advocacy for righteousness. The activities of the cleric through the Islamic group, JIBWIS, where he had served as the Working Committee Chairman, has contributed immensely in guiding a large flock of Muslim youths over the years.”

President Tinubu said Sheikh Argungu would be greatly missed for his fearless advocacy and for holding leaders accountable for meeting their obligations to citizens.

The president further condoled with the family, the government and people of Kebbi State, and the Nigerian Muslim community, over this huge loss and prayed for eternal life for the deceased.