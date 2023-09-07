Theodore Orji’s Son Loses At Tribunal

The son of the former governor of Abia State, Theodore Orji, Chinedum, on Thursday had his petition dismissed by the National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Umuahia, Abia state capital.

Naija News reports that the former Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly was defeated in the Umuahia/Ikwuano Federal Constituency election in February by the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Obi Aguocha.

The three-man panel of the tribunal dismissed the petition by Orji, a candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), seeking to nullify Aguocha’s victory.

The three judges of the panel in a unanimous judgment read by Justice Abubakar Kutigi dismissed Orji’s petition for lack of merit and affirmed Aguocha as the winner of the election to represent Ikwuano/Umuahia Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives.

Aguocha polled 48,199 votes to defeat Orji who scored 35,195 votes.

Tribunal Sacks Labour Party Lawmaker

Meanwhile, the Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Umuahia, Abia capital removed Labour Party candidate, Amobi Ogah as the lawmaker representing Isuikwuato/Umunneochi House of Representatives seat of Abia State.

The tribunal on Wednesday in its judgement rule that Nkiru Onyejeocha of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is the rightful winner of the seat.

The February 25 House of Representatives election had initially seen Ogah declared the winner with 11,822 votes, while Onyejeocha secured 8,752 votes.

However, the tribunal’s ruling invalidated the results earlier declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).