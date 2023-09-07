Rivers State Gov Speaks On Lowering Wike’s Standard, Momentum Of Development

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has said the standard set by the past administration of his predecessor, Nyesom Wike remained one way of contributing positively to improving citizens’ lives and advancing the state’s fortunes.

Naija News reports that Fubara, while speaking on Thursday, September 7, after he kicked off the construction of internal roads in Elelenwo community, Obio Akpor Local Government Area, assured the people of the state that he would not lower Wike’s standard and momentum of development.

He said the flag-off of the road construction was part of activities to celebrate his first 100 days in office and following his campaign promises to consolidate the existing pace of development.

Fubara said his commitment to expanding the development scope compelled his administration to approach the state House of Assembly for approval to increase the 2023 budget from N500 billion to N700 billion.

According to Fubara, the approval allowed his administration to commence construction of the Port Harcourt dual carriage Ring Road project, which he described as the single largest project ever undertaken by any state in the country.

The governor added that his administration would deliver more projects that would benefit Rivers people and every resident, contributing to advancing the state’s economic activities.

He said, “Today, we are here to do something unusual. It is unusual because when you mark the first one hundred days in office, it is not just the commissioning of projects, but we want to start adding flag-off of projects. So, we are adding these Elelenwo internal roads as part of our programme for our first one hundred days in office.

“You are aware of our journey from the first day that we took the oath of office, we made promises to the good people of Rivers State that we are not going to lower the momentum for any reason but continue to add value to what we met believing that the only way we can sustain the strength of our party is to contribute positively to the lives of our people.

“The 2023 budget that we inherited was about N500 billion. Because of the sensitive nature of projects we nominated for the expansion and development of our dear state, we sought approval from the State House of Assembly that graciously approved an estimated budget, at that time, of N200 billion, which we added to make N700bn. If you divide what we met, you can see that we are doing about 80 per cent of the proposed budget of 2023 that we inherited.”