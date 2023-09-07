Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Thursday 7th September, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Thursday 7th September 2023.

The PUNCH: The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, and his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi, have rejected Wednesday’s judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal affirming the election of President Bola Tinubu. The Legal Adviser to the Labour Party, Kehinde Edun, vowed to challenge the judgment at the Supreme Court.

Daily Trust: The Presidential Election Petition Court yesterday upheld the election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) after dismissing the petitions of Atiku Abubakar (Peoples Democratic Party), Peter Obi (Labour Party) and Chichi Ojei (Allied Peoples Movement).

The Nation: President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 election was last night upheld by the Presidential Election Petitions Court (PEPC). After a 12-hour pulsating judgment at the Court of Appeal in Abuja, the five justices unanimously ruled in favour of the President.

The Guardian: After a 13-hour ruling, the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), last night, validated the electoral victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidates, Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima, at the 2023 presidential poll.

