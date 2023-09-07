Keyamo Reacts As Tribunal Upholds Tinubu’s Election

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on the affirmation of his victory in the 2023 presidential election by the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC).

Naija News earlier reported that the court upheld the declaration of Tinubu as the President by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In a post via his verified X handle on Wednesday night, Keyamo said all the allegations against the President has been struck out and the All Progressives Congress (APC) have been proved right.

He stated that the judgement has reassured some Nigerians to always stand up for what they believe in, even if it appears to be against the temporary tide.

He wrote: “Today, Daniel has come to judgment: whether it is the fake US drug issue or the 25% FCT issue or the issue of IREV, EVERY SINGLE thing some of us have always shouted ourselves hoarse about during the campaigns and post-campaigns have been PROVED ABSOLUTELY RIGHT.

“It only reassures some of us to always stand up for what we believe in, even if it appears to be against the temporary tide! Eventually, posterity will always vindicate the just!

“Huge congratulations to @officialABAT for this judicial vindication from all the wicked lies against his person. Now, it is time for them to have some sense and embrace his government and national reconciliation!”