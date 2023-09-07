‘His Victory Not Ordinary’- APC Chieftain Reacts To Presidential Tribunal Verdict

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bayo Onanuga, has hailed the final outcome of the 2023 presidential election tribunal.

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) handle on Wednesday evening, Onanuga said the verdict has shown that President Bola Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 presidential election was divinely planned.

He said Tinubu’s victory was not ordinary because he won against several challenges, such as currency scarcity, and fuel scarcity, which were stacked against him before the election.

Onanuga expressed hope that the campaign of calumny and insults on social media, especially by supporters of Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar, will stop, stressing that the President deserves respect from all of Nigerians.

The APC stalwart also called on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party and their candidates to join the APC government in the task of rebuilding the nation.

He wrote: “God has again shown that President Bola Tinubu’s victory in the 25 February election had its divine imprimatur. It was not ordinary as he won against several titanic odds- currency scarcity, and fuel scarcity, all stacked against him and his party.

“He won resoundingly again at the Presidential Election Petition Court. No split verdict like in the past. The judges were unanimous in their judgment on the cases filed by the Labour Party, PDP and APM, challenging his victory.

“I hope henceforth, the campaign of calumny, and the insults in social media, especially by supporters of Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar, will stop.

“The court of law has given definitive pronouncements on those distorted issues you drag the president about. The President of the largest black nation and Africa’s biggest democracy deserves respect from all of us. No less.

“It’s time for the PDP and Labour Party to join him in the big task of rebuilding our nation.“