Gov Abiodun Reacts As Presidential Tribunal Affirms Tinubu’s Election Victory

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has reacted to the court proceedings where the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal affirmed Bola Ahmed Tinubu‘s February 25th presidential election victory.

Naija News reports that in about 12 hours of marathon proceedings yesterday, the Tribunal struck out the petitions of the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and Labour Party’s Peter Obi, and upheld the victory of Tinubu in the February 25 poll as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Reacting to the outcome of the Tribunal in a statement made available to newsmen, Governor Abiodun congratulated President Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima on their resounding victory.

According to him, the tribunal’s verdict was an affirmation of the trust reposed in the President by Nigerians, as evidenced in the outcome of the presidential election.

Abiodun further described the judgment as sound, detailed, and comprehensive, noting that the judges displayed unmatched courage in the discharge of their duties.

“It is heartwarming that the tribunal judges did not succumb to intimidation by the opposition, who deployed various antics to sway the judgement in their favour.

“The judgement is a further testament to the fact that the judiciary is the last hope of our people,” he said.