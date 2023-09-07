FG Commences Airlines Relocation To New Int’l Terminal After Fire Outbreak

Following the fire outbreak at Murtala Mohammed International Terminal 1 last Wednesday, the Federal Government, through the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), has redirected the processing of travelling passengers through the new MMIA, Terminal Two, in Lagos.

Naija News recall that the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, had, during his visit to Lagos airport, directed FAAN to relocate airlines to terminal two for the shutdown of the MMIA Terminal 1 by October 1, 2023.

According to Keyamo, the directive was to improve passenger experience and for a total overhaul of the terminal.

However, FAAN’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Abdullahi Yakubu-Funtua, in a statement, said in the bid to make the movement seamless, passengers are advised to be at the airport early and complete all necessary check-in formalities on time.

He said, “We intend to make this movement as seamless as possible but appeal to all travellers to please be at the airport early enough to complete their check-in formalities on time.

“This is necessary to ensure they do not miss their flight.

“FAAN remains committed to her core values of safety, security and comfort.”