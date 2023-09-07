BBNaija All Stars: Why I Didn’t Pick Kim Oprah As BFF – Omashola

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All Stars house guest Omashola Oburoh better known as Omashola on Thursday gave his reasons for not picking Kim Oprah among his best friend(s) forever (BFFs).

The reality star during his diary session with Biggie disclosed that he was involved romantically with her outside the house.

He said: “We had a thing in the past when we left the house. She’s someone that I actually connected with and we had a thing, we even dated till the ship sunk as she talk am.”

Kim had complained to Omashola for not adding her to his BFF list when he won the head of house position. He apologised, saying he considered her relationship with Cross.

Omashola, however, picked Cee-C, Mercy, Ilebaye and Whitemoney as his BFFs after emerging head of house on Monday.

I Will Win Grammy – Whitemoney Vows

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All Stars housemate Hazel Onou better known Whitemoney has vowed that he would win a Grammy award.

The 31-year-old made this known on Tuesday during his diary session with Biggie, saying that he is one of the greatest highlife and Afro musicians to come from West Africa.

“I know I am the greatest, I am one of the greatest highlife musicians, Afro musicians to come out of West Africa because I know I am talented and by the grace of God, I Whitemoney, I will win the Grammy by the grace of God,” he said

Whitemoney, winner of the show’s sixth season, has released seven singles since his music debut in 2018.

He got an automatic nomination for eviction and could be out of the show if he gets the least votes among the nominees.